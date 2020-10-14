VP Pence Campaigns in Grand Rapids

The presidential campaigns for Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are picking up with a bullseye on Michigan.

Both presidential candidates are trying to turn out key demographics in battleground states as campaign 2020 enters the final stretch.

Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a rally in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

This is the vice president’s first event in Michigan since his stop in Traverse City back in August.

But this is just one stop this week by the Trump campaign. Tuesday his son Eric was in Novi. Thursday, Eric’s wife Lara will be in Freeland and then Saturday the president flies into Muskegon for a rally to thank law enforcement.

This all comes at a time when Michigan looks again to play a major role in the November election and, after slowing down the campaign for two weeks while President Trump recovered from COVID-19, it looks to be back to full speed with campaign stops across the country.

Wednesday’s event is being held at Lacks Enterprises just south of Grand Rapids and the vice president is expected to tout the president’s work lowering unemployment figures and bringing jobs, especially manufacturing jobs, to Michigan.

You will be able to watch the event on the 9&10 Plus channel via the free VUit app.