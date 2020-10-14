Virtual JOBfest: Northern Michigan RV

With so many amazing sites to see in Michigan, it’s no wonder that traveling with a recreational vehicle is the best way to go. If you enjoy going from A to B – and beyond in this mode of transportation, you may want to consider a career helping others find an RV that fits their style.

Northern Michigan RV is currently looking to expand their team with their latest job openings. Michelle Dunaway chats with their president, Tony Kesselring about what they are looking for, and how you can become a part of this family-owned business.

For more information:

Northern Michigan RV

Contact: Lisa Kesselring

Email: lsam100@yahoo.com

Email: tonyk@northernmichiganrv.com

Phone: 989-448-8700

Business website: www.northernmichiganrv.com