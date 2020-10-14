US Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census, Ends October 15th

The 2020 census will now end Thursday after the United States Supreme Court approved a request to halt operations.

The date was set to October 31st by the federal court. Now, the US Census Bureau will complete operations Thursday at midnight, Hawaii time.

“The best thing we can do is keep encouraging Michiganders to get those forms in, help support our communities,” says Kerry Ebersole Singh, executive director for the Michigan 2020 census.

Singh says she was happy with northern Michigan’s 56 percent self-response rate for the census, but there were still 120,00 households needed to be reached.

“As you all know, there’s a lot of ground to cover to get 120,000 households and they only had two months to do that essentially,” says Singh.

She says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, census workers were prevented to start door-to-door operations until August. The extension to October 31st would have helped.

Now she’s worried with the abrupt ending, many Michigander’s won’t be counted.

“At the end of the day, this is a huge part of how the federal government allocates resources to communities, and guess what, if you’re not counted, those resources could go to other states or communities,” says Singh.

Deb Simon with the Wexford County Council on Aging says the extra time would have allowed them to reach more seniors:

“We had all of these plans to do actives, events and all kind of things like that, to go out to homes, everything and we obviously couldn’t do that because of the shutdown.”

Simon says inaccurate count will impact federal funding for seniors who need social security, food assistance benefits or low-income housing subsidies.

“The federal programs that cover all of that are through the funding that we get through the census count based on the population,” says Simon.

Singh says, “We need a complete count, it’s important for our state, it’s important to our communities, it’s important to our voice as it relates to redistricting as well as how many congressional members we are allocated as a state and are able to go to Washington DC.”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement that he is calling on the federal government and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to continue the 2020 census to its original deadline of October 31st.

If you haven’t filled out the census yet, you still have until October 15th at midnight Hawaii time. You can fill out it out online here. For help call the Census Bureau Customer Service Center at 1-800-923-8282 or 301-763-INFO (4636.)