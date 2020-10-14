U.S. Rep. Huizenga: Feeling Well, Symptom Free After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Congressman Bill Huizenga planned on attending the vice president’s visit but found out he is positive for COVID-19.

As part of the White House’s protocol, Huizenga was tested for COVID-19 before meeting with the vice president during his visit.

After getting his positive diagnosis, Huizenga went into isolation.

He says was surprised by the diagnosis but is feeling well and has no symptoms.

“All of us know somebody or have a family member that have gone through this. I’ve known two people that passed away from it and others who never knew they had it,” Huizenga said. “It’s a serious issue and we’re all taking the necessary precautions.”

Huizenga says his close contacts have been notified. He says he will be working, and campaigning, from isolation until he’s cleared by his doctors.