Staycation on ‘The Four’: Progressive Harvest Tour at Michaywe Inn the Woods

We are hitching a ride with the Progressive Harvest Tour in Gaylord that features food, drinks, and more from the Otsego Resort, Michaywe Inn the Woods, and Iron Pig.

Taking place on October 24 at 3 PM, each ticket holder will be greeted with a Pumpkin Spice White Russian or an Apple Mule from the Otsego Resort.

Then, the trolley will arrive at Michaywe Inn the Woods where they will be serving up hot seared shrimp with roast spaghetti squash, applewood bacon, citrus butter, roasted red pepper puree, and salted pumpkin seeds.

“It’s going to be a great time,” said John Kaye, the banquet chef at Michaywe Inn the Woods. “You get to experience different places, foods and drinks, and people. It’s a wonderful way to have an afternoon and evening out – while enjoying what’s left of this beautiful fall”.

The main course will take place at the Iron Pig Smokehouse and features smoked prime rib served with roasted root vegetables, smokehouse fries, and au-jus.

The evening will end back at the Otsego Resort – where guests can enjoy house-made churros with a spicy chocolate sauce and a cocktail. The last stop on the Progressive Harvest Tour will also showcase live entertainment.