Michigan State Police Investigate Elmira Post Office Fire

The Elmira U.S. Post Office remains closed while Michigan State Police investigate a Tuesday night fire.

Troopers say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, but it does not look suspicious.

They first got the call just after 11pm Tuesday.

“When the firefighters and the troopers arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and smoke,” Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Firefighters used foam to battle the flames and even had to rip off the roof.

“Preliminary investigation by the fire department seems to be an electrical problem on the south wall,” Lt. Carroll said. “There’s no suspicious of foul play, but we want to make that determination with our fire marshal just to be sure.”

During election season, the post office is the way absentee ballots make their rounds.

The Elmira Township clerk says she doesn’t believe any ballots were inside, but it is possible ballots were dropped off after mail ran Tuesday.

She says residents should contact her if they have any concerns about their ballot.

The post office is often home to other important things, like bills.

“If you make your credit card payments by mail, car payments, mortgage, contact them,” Lt. Carroll said. “Let them know if you did mail it from here, there could be an issue.”

If you have specific questions about your mail, or your P.O. Box at the Elmira Post Office, you should contact the Gaylord Post Office at 989-732-6800.