Rep. O’Malley Asks President to Make Straits of Mackinac Designated Waters

Michigan lawmaker Jack O’Malley is asking the president to make the Straits of Mackinac designated waters.

The St. Mary’s River, the Soo Locks and the Detroit River areas already have that designation but the Straits do not. That means any foreign person is allowed to pilot boats, freighters or cargo ships through the Straits.

O’Malley says the Straits have unique navigational challenges and he wants to make sure the right people are piloting through the waters.

“What we’re asking is the president, because there, he could do this, is to designate the Straits as designated waters that would mean a Canadian or U.S. pilot has to be in charge of the ship,” said Representative O’Malley.

The resolution now heads to President Trump.