Pickford Man Loses Hunting Privileges for Life After Pleading Guilty to Poaching Wolves

A Chippewa County man is losing his hunting privileges for life for poaching wolves and bald eagles.

Kurt Duncan faced 125 wildlife crimes for poaching numerous animals, including 18 gray wolves.

He was sentenced in Chippewa County under a plea agreement and will serve 90 days in jail, as well as 18 to 24 months on probation.

Duncan was charged with three counts of illegal possession of wolves and bald eagles, as well as one count of illegal commercialization of a wolf.

Duncan also lost hunting privileges in 48 states and must also hand over all firearms and snares.

“This is a historical case for the division and department,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We hope this poaching case acts as a deterrent to criminals for committing future wildlife crimes such as this. Our officers did an excellent job working as a team and building this investigation so it could move quickly through the criminal justice system.”

Anyone witnessing a natural resources crime should call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.