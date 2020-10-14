Northern Michigan Clerk’s Offices Continue to See Rise in Absentee Ballots

The big focus on this year’s election is making sure everyone who can register to vote is, and making sure anyone who wants to vote absentee does.

Tuesday we told you almost 1 million voters have returned their ballots, but we want to show you how northern Michigan is doing when it comes to returning absentee ballots.

In Wexford County, more than 2,700 ballots have already been returned after 6,500 people requested them.

In Grand Traverse County, more than 13,000 ballots are in the county clerk’s office, while more than 34,000 were requested.

In Chippewa County, 3,300 people have already voted after more than 7,000 absentee ballots were requested there.

Now in Michigan, you don’t have to mail in your absentee ballot.

You can return it to the clerk anytime or bring it on Election Day.

You can also register to vote on Election Day but clerks ask you to do that as soon as possible.