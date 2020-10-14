MSP, Deputies Find Missing Lake City Hunter

A missing 70-year-old Lake City hunter has been found by Michigan State Police and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a call from the man’s wife Tuesday saying she dropped him off in the area of Burns and LaChance roads in Caldwell Township that morning.

She said she couldn’t find him when she tried to pick him up later that afternoon.

Deputies, MSP K-9 units and a helicopter searched throughout the day.

The man was found by the helicopter about a mile and half away from his hunting blinds around 10 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the man had started a small fire, which crews spotted from the helicopter.

He was taken to Cadillac Munson.