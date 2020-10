Michigan State Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Mecosta County

Michigan State Police responded to a one car rollover accident in Mecosta County Tuesday night.

It happened on 22 Mile Road east of 30th Avenue.

Troopers say a Barryton man drove off the road, flipped and hit a tree.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol may be a factor in the accident.