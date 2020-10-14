Michelle Cooks: Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Drumettes

Hot wings have been a tailgating staple for years. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to jazz up this traditional appetizer with even more flavor and fewer calories.

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Drumettes by Cooking Light

Ingredients

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

1-1/2 tablespoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo

1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

5/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1-1/2 pounds chicken drumettes, skinned

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water

Directions