Michelle Cooks: Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Drumettes

Hot wings have been a tailgating staple for years. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to jazz up this traditional appetizer with even more flavor and fewer calories.Instapot Wings 3.new.01

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Drumettes by Cooking Light

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 5/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1-1/2 pounds chicken drumettes, skinned
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon cold water

Directions

  1. Whisk together water, jam, lime juice, chipotles, garlic, sugar, salt, and pepper in a 6-quart programmable electric pressure cooker. Add drumettes; toss to coat. Close and lock lid of cooker; turn the pressure release valve to sealing position. Program cooker to cook on manual on high pressure for 20 minutes.
  2. While drumettes are cooking, preheat broiler to HIGH with oven rack 6 inches from heat.
  3. Turn pressure release valve to the venting position to quickly release pressure (steam) from cooker until float valve drops. Carefully remove lid; transfer drumettes to a large bowl.
  4. Program cooker to sauté on normal heat. Bring raspberry sauce to a simmer in cooker. Whisk together cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl. Whisk cornstarch mixture into raspberry mixture, and cook, whisking constantly until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1/3 cup raspberry sauce to bowl with chicken; toss to coat. Transfer chicken to an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with remaining raspberry sauce for dipping.
