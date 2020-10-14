Michelle Cooks: Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Drumettes
Hot wings have been a tailgating staple for years. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to jazz up this traditional appetizer with even more flavor and fewer calories.
Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Drumettes by Cooking Light
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup water
- 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
- 1-1/2 tablespoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo
- 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
- 5/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1-1/2 pounds chicken drumettes, skinned
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon cold water
Directions
- Whisk together water, jam, lime juice, chipotles, garlic, sugar, salt, and pepper in a 6-quart programmable electric pressure cooker. Add drumettes; toss to coat. Close and lock lid of cooker; turn the pressure release valve to sealing position. Program cooker to cook on manual on high pressure for 20 minutes.
- While drumettes are cooking, preheat broiler to HIGH with oven rack 6 inches from heat.
- Turn pressure release valve to the venting position to quickly release pressure (steam) from cooker until float valve drops. Carefully remove lid; transfer drumettes to a large bowl.
- Program cooker to sauté on normal heat. Bring raspberry sauce to a simmer in cooker. Whisk together cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl. Whisk cornstarch mixture into raspberry mixture, and cook, whisking constantly until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1/3 cup raspberry sauce to bowl with chicken; toss to coat. Transfer chicken to an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with remaining raspberry sauce for dipping.