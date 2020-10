A mail truck was involved in a crash in Leelanau County Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 4 p.m.

The county sheriff says the mail truck was trying to turn left on South Lake Leelanau Drive, near East Lakeview Hills Drive, when it was hit by the truck behind it.

No one was injured. But the sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to watch their speed and use caution when delivery vehicles are in the area.