Judge Barrett Confirmation Hearings, Day 3

We are now moving into day three of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing.

So far, she has found herself not only in the hot seat but in the middle of political crossfire between parties.

Wednesday’s round of questioning is expected to be just as tense. Watch it live at 9 a.m. on Local 32 or online on our Facebook page or the 9&10 Plus channel on the VUit app.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Democrats pressed her on issues like women’s reproductive rights, how she would act in a contested election, and her stance on the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett answered specific details, but would not answer what conclusion she would come to on any topic before a confirmation.

In one exchange, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked, “Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?”

Barret said, “I know one reason why it would be comforting to you to have an answer, but I can’t express views or cases or pre-commit to approaching a case any particular way.”

But while Democrats pressed her on issues, Republicans worked to bolster her credentials.

Chair of the Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “I would say you are one of the greatest picks President Trump could have made.”

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Barrett’s nomination for this Thursday, with the expectation Democrats will request a one-week delay.