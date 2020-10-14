Healthy Living: Healthy Food Halo Effect

There are foods you think are good for you, but actually aren’t. It’s called the healthy food halo effect.

It’s pretty clear which is healthier when offered the choice between a chocolate bar and a carrot stick. But most of the time choices are more subtle, like choosing between regular milk or almond milk. Yogurt or ice cream. Pink Himalayan sea salt and table salt.

Which would you say is healthier?

Many times, the one you think is healthier is actually not, but it’s been marketed that way.

We went to the experts to get answers on which good foods are really bad in Healthy Living.