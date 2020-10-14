Healthy Living: Coated Catheter Decreases Infections

Catheters are one of the most commonly used medical devices in the country with 5 million central venous catheters and more than 30 million urinary catheters used each year.

They are also the cause of most health care-acquired bloodstream infections.

The team says this nitric oxide coating material can eventually also be applied to other medical devices, such as bypass or dialysis machines, devices that have a lot of clotting problems.