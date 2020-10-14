Health Officials Identify American Legion Post 131 in Munising as a Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

An Upper Peninsula health department is reporting a growing number of coronavirus cases in Alger County.

They say the rise in cases is associated with an event at an American Legion post back on October 2.

American Legion Post 131 in Munising was closed on October 5 due to two positive cases.

As of October 11, the number of cases associated with the event has grown to 24.

The health department is asking for anyone who was at the event and has COVID-19 symptoms to contact your doctor.

American Legion Post 131 in Munising will be closed until at least November 1.