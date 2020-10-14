GTPulse: A New Restaurant Moves In and Other Fall Happenings at The Little Fleet













The family of food trucks at The Little Fleet have packed up for the season, except one. Happy’s Taco Shop won’t be going far. They’ll be moving inside and taking over the kitchen that was previously home to Milkweed Streetfood. The Little Fleet crew had a summer as they’ve never experienced before filled with social distancing and mask mandates in place. They’ll continue to serve the community with fun, safe events throughout the fall. Jess Heller, manager of The Little Fleet talked about some of the things we have to look forward to for the season.

Beloved food truck Happy’s Taco Shop will be the new in-house restaurant. The truck, which also has a year-round sister truck in Petoskey, closed for the season on Sunday and will be working to get ready for indoor service to be ready sometime next month. “We are going to be having food inside. They’re going to be in and out the rest of this month getting the kitchen ready and set up. They’ll be in sometime in November and we’re really excited.”

The first event being hosted by The Little Fleet since the pandemic is the upcoming Viet Cajun Seafood Boil that will be held this Saturday. They’re partnering with The Good Bowl, who will be making the steamed and colorfully seasoned boil for guests to enjoy for $25. Tickets are limited and have to be purchased in advance through The Little Fleet website. “We do have a pescetarian option also. We’re going to make sure tables are spaced out and we’ll seat people at their table and bring them their food. The Good Bowl is going to set up to boil outside, all the seating is outside. We want to keep things fun but as safe as possible.”

While enjoying the seafood boil or some delicious tacos, do it right with a fall-inspired cocktail. The new seasonal menu is up and waiting for you to enjoy. Alongside the new cocktail offerings is the return of Tiki Night, a themed evening that happens every Wednesday through the winter. Umbrella-drink lovers rejoice. The first Tiki Night of the season is going on today. “We’re starting Tiki night again every Wednesday, we did that all last year. It’s a fun themed night with drinks and a DJ. Again, tables are spaced out.”

The yurt will be going up this week with a few changes in place. The number of folks inside will be limited on any given night, but the yurt will be able to be rented out by groups ranging from 10 to 20 people for private gatherings.

The Little Fleet is also still working hard to cater to those who don’t feel comfortable being in a public setting. For those who want to enjoy some Fleet from the comfort of your own home, a new kind of CSA (Community Shared Alcohol) will keep your spirits high and local. “It’s essentially like a CSA. It’s a 10 week program and for 10 weeks every Thursday you pick up your box and it’s different. Last week was cider, a sparkling wine, a cocktail. Each week will be different. We’re excited to do that because it’s creative and fun.” A to-go party store can be shopped through their website and picked up curbside at The Little Fleet. Unique beers, cocktails and natural wines can be ordered to-go. “People can call ahead for pick up too. We’re also going to be starting delivery in a seven-mile radius from The Little Fleet.”

Their fall schedule has resumed service on Tuesday. They’re now open seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. meaning more time for fun, friends, and drinks. A little something to look forward to while we settle in for the winter. “We’re going to try it all out to see what works and what people like. We’re still a fun place to come and we’d love to have our locals and our neighbors join us, but still cater to people who don’t want to go out because we understand that as well.”

To stay updated on stories like these, join the newsletter community.