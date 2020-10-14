Grand Traverse Pie Unveils “Cast Your Vote” Flavor with Red Cherries and Blueberries

Some like red. Some like blue. Everyone likes pie!

That’s the spirit of Grand Traverse Pie Company’s newest pie flavor, Cast your Vote, a fusion of red cherries and blueberries.

The pie features celebrates unity with some profits benefitting the National Writers Series.

GT Pie has been making an American, democratic pie flavor through every major election season since 2012. Their goal is to show that something beautiful can come when both sides work together.

“I think it’s a good spirit these days. Get out and vote, understand each other, sit down with a slice of pie and a cup of coffee, have a discussion, understand each other, go vote, and that’s how democracy should work,” said GT Pie co-founder Mike Busley.

The pie will be available through Election Day.

The National Writers Series is hosting a virtual book discussion on “UNION” written by two friends, one democrat and one republican, and the event premiers October 18.