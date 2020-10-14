Fire Engulfed Elmira Post Office

Crews in Otsego County are working to figure out what started a fire at the Elmira Post Office.

It all started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when fire crews first received calls about the fire. When they arrived, the whole building was engulfed in flames.

Right now, it is unclear what started the fire but preliminary investigations show it may have been started by an electrical outlet outside the building.

Crews will be there Wednesday to investigate further.

Elmira residents concerned about their mail delivery can contact the Gaylord Post Office.