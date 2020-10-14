Evart City Council Discusses Changes to Marijuana Ordinances

At Wednesday night’s special Council Meeting in Evart, community members stepped forward to share their feelings about the town expanding its amount of growing facilities.

“I wish you would just take your time. I feel like you’re rushing things,” said former mayor, Eric Schmidt.

“They’re going to put our people in poverty with that stuff because they can’t afford it,” said one community member.

The town met to discuss changes to their marijuana ordinance.

The amendment would require all businesses applying to be prequalified by the state, and would expand the number of businesses able to grow and process marijuana from two to six.

Council member Matt Hildebrand said, “We could make an amendment for a 3rd license and then if we get multiple people then we could continue to expand.”

The council says that these new requirements would also provide a point system to assess each person applying.

“Say these are the things that would be beneficial to the city of Evart from all of those different processes and compile them into a point system,” said Hildebrand.

Although some community members say bringing more grow facilities to the city could be a mistake.

“Wait a minute guys, maybe this isn’t the best thing for our city. Okay? I don’t like passing that place everyday. I really don’t. It’s breaks my heart to see young kids in line,” said one community member.

For now, the city council says they are doing what they can in order to answer the community’s questions.