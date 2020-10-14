Effort to Prohibit LGBTQ Discrimination Moves Ahead in Michigan

There’s a new push to bar LGBTQ discrimination in Michigan.

A ballot drive turned in more than 483,000 signatures to make LGBTQ discrimination illegal.

If 340,000 signatures are verified, the bill will go before the Republican-led Legislature.

The bill will then go to a statewide vote in November 2022 if lawmakers do not adopt it within 40 days.

The proposal would revise Michigan’s 1976 law to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations.