Cooking With Chef Hermann: Goat Cheese Crostata with Peaches and Prosciutto
Goat Cheese Crostata with Peaches and Prosciutto
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. goat cheese
- 1 TB honey
- 10 slices of baguette
- 2 peaches sliced
- Sage leaves, chopped
- Pinch of granulated garlic
- 2 oz. prosciutto
- 1 TB olive oil
Directions:
Brush baguette slices with olive oil and place on baking sheet. Warm baguette slices until toasted. Meanwhile, in a bowl mix together goat cheese, honey, chopped sage and garlic. Place a teaspoonful of goat cheese on each baguette slice, then top with a slice of peach and slice of prosciutto.