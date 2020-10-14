Cooking With Chef Hermann: Goat Cheese Crostata with Peaches and Prosciutto

Goat Cheese Crostata with Peaches and Prosciutto

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. goat cheese
  • 1 TB honey
  • 10 slices of baguette
  • 2 peaches sliced
  • Sage leaves, chopped
  • Pinch of granulated garlic
  • 2 oz. prosciutto
  • 1 TB olive oil

Directions:

Brush baguette slices with olive oil and place on baking sheet. Warm baguette slices until toasted. Meanwhile, in a bowl mix together goat cheese, honey, chopped sage and garlic. Place a teaspoonful of goat cheese on each baguette slice, then top with a slice of peach and slice of prosciutto.

