Cooking With Chef Hermann: Goat Cheese Crostata with Peaches and Prosciutto

Goat Cheese Crostata with Peaches and Prosciutto

Ingredients:

6 oz. goat cheese

1 TB honey

10 slices of baguette

2 peaches sliced

Sage leaves, chopped

Pinch of granulated garlic

2 oz. prosciutto

1 TB olive oil

Directions:

Brush baguette slices with olive oil and place on baking sheet. Warm baguette slices until toasted. Meanwhile, in a bowl mix together goat cheese, honey, chopped sage and garlic. Place a teaspoonful of goat cheese on each baguette slice, then top with a slice of peach and slice of prosciutto.