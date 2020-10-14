Congressman Bill Huizenga Tests Positive for COVID-19

Karie Herringa,

Congressman Bill Huizenga says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Huizenga announced the positive result on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

In the tweet, Rep. Huizenga said he was supposed to appear with Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, but prior to the rally, he took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19.

Huizenga says he is awaiting results of a PCR test to confirm, and will be self-isolating until then.

