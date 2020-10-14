Cheboygan Music Scene: Great Tunes and a Great Time

Cheboygan is making quite the name for itself when it comes to their music scene. The four’s Madison Gardner took a tour around town hopping to three great spots to catch live music and entertainment all year long.

The first stop is the Nauti Inn Barstro— a place that prides itself on great music, tasty food, generous cocktails, and a lively atmosphere. It’s a nautical-themed, cozy bar that offers an intimate space for both locals and visitors to unwind. Sharen Lange, the co-owner alongside her husband Brian says, “It’s a very small building and so sometimes in small buildings the sound gets overpowering. We didn’t want that to take away from the atmosphere. So we have studio foam that’s lining the building. We invested in really great Bose sound equipment so when our performers come we have a house system to make sure that we’re in control of our sound quality.”

Our second stop takes us to The Queens Head Wine Pub— an upscale pub that leaves you feeling like you’ve teleported to England. Here Marcella and John Costin have created a destination. Not only do they have great food, a unique atmosphere, and wonderful local talent coming to perform— they also have a women’s clothing store called “Simply Marcella”, the Lark Theatre, a Stormy Kromer store, the Lark Lounge, and a chocolate shop. They have a mix of talent that steps through their doors— they have local artists and bigger performers who come from out of state to play in Cheboygan. Marcella Costin says, “I think anybody likes the feeling of live music and getting together in the groups and all that specialty of the just the closeness of being together.”

Last but not least, our final stop brings us to Hive North, a community space in town that serves mead and cider owned by Sam and Christine King. This bright and inviting space opened early September 2020 and encourages informal performances with the instruments they share. They have locally made gifts and in the coming weeks, they will be offering Paint and Sip classes. Sam King says, “We’re an all-inclusive space, we have music but it’s very informal people just come in and play.”

When you walk through each of these doors you’re greeted with a unique experience but all together they have created an opportunity for visitors and locals to enjoy music, great food, and a warm welcome from the Cheboygan community.

“We’re not afraid to have this strong vibe, and we’re all different, that’s wonderful,” says Sharen Lange, owner of the Nauti Inn Barstro.

