Big Rapids Community Honors Death of Local Firefighter

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of their own Wednesday.

Big Rapids Department of Public Safety Fire Lt. Richard Spedowske, 68, died Monday. He served for the Big Rapids Fire Department for 39 years.

On Wednesday, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, family and community celebrated Spedowske’s memory with a fire truck procession through the City of Big Rapids.

Captain Sean Wethington says it was Spedowske’s last ride among the fire engine:

“Richard was dedicated in every aspect of his life and he was dedicated to the citizens of Big Rapids, which makes his loss all the more painful and effecting the department and everybody who knew him.”

Prior to his death, Spedowske tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if he got the virus while on duty. His case is still being reviewed.