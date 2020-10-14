Traverse City Author Raises Money for Cherryland Humane Society

One Traverse City author is raising money for local animal shelters.

“River Love” is the story of how Tricia Frey came to adopt a stray that wandered near her house for two years.

After the dog passed away and Tricia discovered the dog’s past she knew she had to write a story and give back to animals that don’t have homes.

Now, half of the proceeds from the book sales will go to Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City—with hopes to donate to others.

Author, Tricia Frey says, “During those six years I just kept telling myself when this is published you are going to find ways to connect it to rescue organizations and to benefit them as well.”

“River Love” will be on sale at Pet’s Naturally in Traverse City until the middle of next month.