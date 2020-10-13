Two Harbor Springs Public Schools Millage Proposals On November Ballot

Harbor Springs Public Schools is asking voters to weigh in on two millage proposals this election.

One is a renewal of their operating millage, and the other is a replacement for their sinking fund.

The operating millage asks voters to renew the levy of just under 14 mills on non-homestead property for two years.

That means taxing properties like businesses or second homes, not primary homes in the district.

This fund is used for their operating costs like salaries and supplies.

The sinking fund millage wouldn’t change how much property owners are taxed, but would update language to allow the school to spend that money on things like security and technology upgrades.

“The sinking fund will continue to fund necessary repairs in the district whether its HVAC repairs, electrical, plumbing, flooring repairs, security upgrades, technology upgrades, lighting, all of those things that are crucial to safe buildings,” said superintendent Micheal Behrmann.

A sinking fund can only be used for property repairs and improvements and cannot be used to operate the district.

They are asking for .54 mills for four years.