Staggering Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Nearing 50,000 Per Day

Troubling signs in the country’s battle against the coronavirus.

More than 30 states are seeing a rise in cases and new models are projecting the U.S. could see nearly 400,000 deaths by February.

New rise in cases is pushing the national daily average to just less than 50,000 per day in the last week.

That is a staggering 14% spike from just a week ago.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says if things don’t slow down, the winter months could be uncontrollable.

“It’s on a trajectory of getting worse and worse. And that’s the worst possible thing that can happen as we get into the cooler months.”

And a set-back in the effort for a coronavirus vaccine—drug maker Johnson & Johnson says it has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.