Plot to Kidnap Governor: 5 Men Accused Head to Grand Rapids Court

10-13-20 mtm gov kidnapping plot update vo

10-13-20 mtm gov kidnapping plot update vo 2

Five men facing federal charges related to the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer will stand before a Grand Rapids judge Tuesday.

All five are facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap, a charge that could put them behind bars for life.

Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, Ty Garbin, and Kaleb Franks are part of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen.

Last week, they were arrested after undercover agents foiled their plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer and overthrow parts of the government.

A sixth person, Barry Croft, also faces federal charges. But he will go before a judge in Delaware.