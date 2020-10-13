Peak Fall Colors Boosts Tourism, Business in Harbor Springs

Much of Northern Michigan is reaching peak fall colors and there have been lots of visitors checking them out.

Harbor Springs is seeing some large crowds come into town.

The chamber of commerce says businesses tell them it’s busy, almost like a fourth of July weekend.

The executive director says they welcome all the leaf peepers and hope it is helping businesses boost their bottom line.

“They’re hoping it extends their season a little bit, because traditionally we haven’t had as many people here this time of year,” Harbor Springs Chamber of Commerce executive director Bonnie Kulp said. “We always have people, but not this many, so we’re hoping it helps them financially make up some of the losses from earlier in the year.”

Kulp says they want to remind visitors to bring a mask and be respectful while visiting businesses in town.