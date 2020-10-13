Oasis Family Resource Center Spreads Awareness about Domestic Violence

More than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. will experience domestic violence caused by an intimate partner. Many times, they suffer silently.

October is domestic violence awareness month. Michelle Dunaway talked with the Oasis Family Resource Center about how you can educate yourself on such an important issue – and how best to support those who may need help.

Up and coming events to help support domestic violence survivors: