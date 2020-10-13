Man Arrested for OWI in Presque Isle County

State troopers in Presque Isle County say they arrested a man for driving drunk while driving over 100 miles per hour.

State troopers clocked Chasyn Wilkinson of Lachine at 103 miles per hour in a 65 mile an hour zone on southbound U.S. 23 near Petersville Road in Rogers Township last Wednesday.

After pulling Wilkinson over, troopers notice Wilkinson was acting drunk and they found several empty beer cans in the passenger seat.

Wilkinson was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated third offense.