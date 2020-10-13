Living Right: Tech Life

The average American will spend over $75,000 on smartphones in their lifetime.

With the pandemic keeping everyone’s money tight, buying a new phone or laptop might be the last thing you want to spend money on.

But doing three simple steps could double your device’s lifespan.

We explain in today’s Living Right.

iPhone users can check their phone’s battery health under battery in settings.

If the capacity is under 60%, you may want to think about buying a new battery.

You can also check your phone’s storage under general to see what files are taking up the most space.