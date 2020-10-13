Lake City Elementary Students Receive Donation of Pumpkins from Firefighters

Lake City Elementary School students were able to pick out pumpkins for the fall season thanks to a donation from the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association.

“We started this event three years ago because Geers Farm wasn’t able to provide pumpkins that year,” said Fred West, a Lake City Fire Department lieutenant and member of the Firemen’s Association. “We didn’t want any of the kids to not have pumpkins.”

The association puts on events like Pumpkin Day throughout the year for area families.

“Everything we do is for the kids of the area,” West said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, each firefighter and student wore a mask and the firefighters sanitized.

“There’s less pumpkins this year because there’s less kids in class,” West said. “The kids only come out in their classroom group, so there’s not a whole bunch out at one time.”

Lake City Elementary has been looking forward to this day all year long.

“It’s one of the most favorite days of our students,” said Principal Tyler Hamilton. “Not every student here probably has the opportunity to go pick out a pumpkin at a pumpkin patch. Every single student here has an opportunity to have a pumpkin they can call their own so it’s really nice.”