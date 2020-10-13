KAIR Sees Increase in Requests for Food Pantry

Each year, many food pantries in northern Michigan see an increase in demand as winter approaches.

That includes Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources.

KAIR already saw a 25% increase in requests for its food pantry.

KAIR says it usually supplies 25 to 30,000 pounds of food each month.

With the demand they’re seeing now, they expect that to rise.

As families continue to struggle through the pandemic, KAIR says more people are reaching out.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a turnaround in our food pantry with more clients being served that we either haven’t seen in a while or that are in need of services for the first time and they’re not sure how to go about that,” said Cathy Somes, Executive Director of KAIR.

KAIR says it’s always accepting donations and they are in need of extra volunteers.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.