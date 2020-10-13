Greenville Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants, Possession of Cocaine

Police say they found a wanted man and cocaine after pulling over a car in Roscommon County.

State police arrested James Stoneham of Greenville on Friday.

That’s when troopers stopped his car on M-55 in Denton Township.

They say the Stoneham had an outstanding felony warrant out of Indiana and three misdemeanor warrants out of Michigan.

When searching the car, police say they found a bag of cocaine.

He will be back in court October 26.