Greenville Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants, Possession of Cocaine
Police say they found a wanted man and cocaine after pulling over a car in Roscommon County.
State police arrested James Stoneham of Greenville on Friday.
That’s when troopers stopped his car on M-55 in Denton Township.
They say the Stoneham had an outstanding felony warrant out of Indiana and three misdemeanor warrants out of Michigan.
When searching the car, police say they found a bag of cocaine.
He will be back in court October 26.