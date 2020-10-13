Grand Traverse Road Millage Draws Both Support and Criticism

Voters in Grand Traverse County will have to decide whether to renew a road millage when they go to the polls in November. It’s a one mil renewal that would raise about $5 million for the county and the Road Commission over the next four years.

Grand Traverse County Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski says, “This is not a millage that goes to fund any new roads or any type of new construction. It’s simply for road and bridge maintenance and upkeep.”

The Grand Traverse County Road Millage request is a ballot proposal to renew the one mil that’s already being collected. Voters in Traverse City, Kingsley, and Fife Lake would see their portion of the money raised staying within their local boundaries. Kluczynski says, “Those that live within the villages or in the city, the money collected there goes to those bodies of government.”

In Traverse City, City Manager Marty Colburn says it’s a vital source of funding. “This is one of the primary funding sources we have to do general maintenance on the streets. These are used for more like the street funds you’ll see used on the side streets, the residential streets that we use to do maintenance and upkeep on.”

Voters in other parts of the county would see their tax contribution going to larger, overall funding of the Road Commission. Kluczynski says, “If you’re not within one of the two incorporated villages or within the city of Traverse City, the money will come to the Road Commission and we will use it for maintenance of all of the roads throughout the county.”

That doesn’t sit well with Peninsula Township. The town board passed a resolution – specifically opposing the millage. Peninsula Township Treasurer Brad Bickle says, “Our message is we feel we’re being ignored. But you’re asking us to support you. And you’re collecting our tax dollars.”

Peninsula Township leaders like Bickle and Township Supervisor Rob Manigold say their residents don’t feel represented, and there are other priorities that need attention. “The board took the stance … (we are) not supporting the road millage as it’s currently presented. We have a lot of issues we’d like to work with the Road Commission on. We need a corridor study, we need to get paved shoulders to get our non-motorized traffic off of the roads. And this millage isn’t going to accomplish that for us.”

Bickle says other ongoing issues include the transfer of M-37 from MDOT to the Road Commission, where the township feels like they didn’t have input in the process. And, he adds, the ongoing problems at Bluff Road, which has been closed due to erosion from high water. Bickle says there’s still no solution from the Road Commission on fixing that for residents. He says the tension “didn’t happen overnight… and it’s unfortunate.” Bickle adds, “Our residents have made their voices heard, that they’ve felt underserved for various reasons.”

He says he’s not interested in an ongoing disagreement with the Road Commission, but that the township wants “a voice at the table.” Bickle says “It’s not a turf war. Honestly we’ve got better things to do than to look for fights. Ours is to govern as best is possible for all the residents”. Manigold agrees. “It’s been basically four years in the making. We’re drawing the line in the sand because our residents feel they’re not being listened to and they’re being ignored. And we’re standing up for them.”

Manigold acknowledges a resolution against a millage isn’t common. “Peninsula Township usually votes positive on all millages. From our residents, they’re really disappointed in the roads not being plowed, not being cared for accurately, not fixing potholes, general maintenance.”

But the Traverse City Manager, and the Road Commission Manager, say all county residents are ultimately using the roads that are helped by the millage. Colburn says, “Everybody benefits because they drive down these streets at one time or another. Whether they’re driving from neighborhood to neighborhood or down to the commercial area, the bank or the hospital. They utilize these streets. There’s that connectivity and the need to maintain it.”

Of the concerns from Peninsula Township, Kluczynski says, “We do a lot of work in Peninsula just like we do through all the rest of the townships. And I can see, up in Peninsula, the roads are in much better shape than they were seven years ago.”

The Road Commission says they’ll work on local streets, roads, highways, and bridges throughout all corners of the county. “We’re all over the entire county every year. There’s no township that is not being, receiving some type of work over the course of a millage.”

To see the Grand Traverse County Road Millage information, Click here.