Frankfort Film Festival Continues Annual Event with COVID-19 Regulations

Because of the pandemic, many festivals and big events either canceled or went virtual.

However, that’s not the case for the 12th annual Frankfort Film Festival.

It’s this Thursday through Sunday and it will look a little different than year’s past.

Organizers condensed the festival to 8 films and they’ll screen twice.

They’re taking all recommended safety protocols including a 25% capacity limit and the Garden Theater made it accessible from home.

“For those that are not comfortable yet coming to the theater, we will provide a link on our website which will allow you to watch the movie at home, so you still can participate in the 12th annual festival and just maybe not be in Frankfort at the time,” said Rick Schmitt.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Any leftover tickets will be available to buy the day of the show.