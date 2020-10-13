FBI: Group Accused of Plotting to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer Also Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Governor

Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow parts of the government appeared before a federal judge in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

Those five men could now face life in prison for those crimes.

Last week, 13 men were arrested in connection to the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Only six are facing federal charges.

Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, Ty Garbin, and Kaleb Franks stood before a federal judge in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

In that court appearance, an FBI agent testified that those men also discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a meeting in Ohio.

The sixth person facing federal charges, Barry croft, will stand before a judge in Delaware.

Six of the other seven arrested last week were arraigned last Friday on terrorism charges.

The seventh is awaiting extradition to Michigan before he is arraigned.