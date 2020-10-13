European Union Adopts New System to Determine Travel Risk

The coronavirus has come back in full effect in Europe, and now the European Union is taking drastic measures and changing travel protocol.

With the virus surging in over 70% of countries in the European Union they are now adopting a new system to track cases easier.

The EU will now use a “traffic light” type of map to determine whether travel will be permitted in that country.

Red countries are considered high risk.

Orange are at medium risk.

And green are low risk.

Anyone in a green country won’t have restrictions, but people in orange and red countries will have to quarantine on arrival or show a negative test result.

The new guidelines also outline how much notice should be given for travel restrictions, when a country moves between the categories.