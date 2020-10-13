Eric Trump Hosts Campaign Rally in Novi

With three weeks to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign is putting their focus on Michigan this week.

The president’s son Eric is holding a rally in Novi Tuesday and Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking in Grand Rapids.

The venue for Tuesday’s rally was changed late Monday evening after the original location admitted they had once employed one of the suspects in the kidnapping plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In recent weeks several surrogates for the Trump campaign have stopped in Michigan to rally as the state is once again going to play a major role in the election.