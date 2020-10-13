Emmet County Joins Little Traverse Wheelway Detour Study

Emmet County has agreed to join the city of Petoskey and Resort Township in a study to look at possible Little Traverse Wheelway detours.

A portion of the trail has been closed since earlier this year after eroding into Little Traverse Bay.

The study costs $9,750 and will be split equally between Petoskey, Resort Township and now Emmet County.

The study will explore safe detour options, while they figure out the best option for repairing the bike path.