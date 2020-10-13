Doppler 9&10 STEM – Disappearing Pumpkin

Another week closer to Halloween, means another spooky experiment in store. This experiment will be fun for everyone… you could first start off challenging the family on who has the best drawing skills. The goal is to draw a Halloween related picture on a regular piece of paper, but make sure that there is a part of the photo you are okay with disappearing… because that is what we are going to do, make part of your drawing disappear. Some angles will work, others will not. The disappearing effect happens from the different reflections or refractions (bending of light) between the baggie, water, and glass bowl. If you look a certain way your drawing disappears. We have another spooky experiment on Doppler 9&10 STEM. If you missed our first spooky experiment you can view it here!

What you need:

Regular Computer Paper

Sharpie

Markers

Ziploc Baggie (any size) sandwich is preferred

Drawing skills

Imagination

Printer (If you are printing a photo out)

Clear Glass Bowl

Water

How to:

Start by drawing a Halloween themed picture. If your kid wants to print out a photo, that works too Color the photo!! Place the picture you drew and colored in the Ziploc bag Trace part of the picture that you want to “show up” in the water. Don’t trace with sharpie over the part you want to disappear in the water Let the sharpie dry for about 10 minutes Fill up your glass bowl with water Place the Ziploc bag with your photo in the water Check out your picture at different angles At some angles it disappears, others it does not

If your kiddos try this experiment, send us photos of you and your experiment and you might get to see it during weather on The Four on Tuesdays and Thursdays!

