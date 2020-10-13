Day 2 of Confirmation Hearings For Amy Coney Barrett

The high-stakes confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue again on Capitol Hill.

Monday was opening statements. Tuesday, key issues will likely come up, like the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights, and possibly the election itself. You can watch it live starting at 9 a.m. on our Facebook page and 9&10 Plus on the VUit app.

Not everyone is happy this process is moving forward with just three weeks until Election Day. If confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett would shift the Supreme Court to an even larger conservative majority.

Members on both sides of the aisle say these hearings probably will not change anyone’s mind.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says, “I believe we should not be moving forward on this nomination.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says, “Judge Barrett brings impeccable credentials, a judicial temperament, and a faithfulness to the law.”

And Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham says, “Unless something really dramatic happens, all Republicans will vote yes, and all Democrats will vote no.”

During both Tuesday and Wednesday’s hearings, we will see questions directly from the senators and what will likely include some of the most contentious moments. Stick with 9&10 news for a breakdown of the hearings all day long.