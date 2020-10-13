Artist Profile: Mark Bowyer

In this week’s Artist Profile, we explore the works of Mark Bowyer and learn how his use of vivid colors grew from his experience in television.

Who are you?

“My name is Mark Bowyer, and I live in Frankfort, Michigan, via the Pacific Northwest I’m originally from Vancouver, Washington.”

How did you get started?

“Well, when I was a kid I used to draw things and doodle. And, it was just one of those things that I started doing. I never really thought much about it and then years go by, I have a career in television, I end up in northern Michigan, and I end up meeting this lady that runs an art center. And she looked at me and said ‘why don’t you put this on paper or canvas or something’ and I started doing that. Next thing you know now I’m an artist.”

What is your favorite medium?

“I like acrylics. I’ve tried some oils, but I don’t really care for it as much. Lately, I’ve been doing more printmaking work. I’ve been doing what they call monotype prints, which they’re all original, but I’m using acrylic inks.”

What is your inspiration?

“I always tell people, I use these really bright, vibrant colors, and it’s partially my television background. I like the brightness. It reminds me of the glow of a television set. I mean originally I worked in master control, and then years later I became a production coordinator, and then I was producing the news, and directing the news and stuff, but it’s about the glow.”

What do you want people to take from your work?

“I hope that it brings some brightness into their homes, especially around here during the winter when it’s all dreary and cold and wet.”

For more information about Mark Bowyer, click here.