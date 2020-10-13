Amazon Prime Day is a Big Boost for a Traverse City Business

A big day for a national company also means big business for a northern Michigan operation.

Monday and Tuesday are known as Amazon “Prime Day” – an annual sale event for Amazon. Other than Black Friday, it’s one of the biggest opportunities to find discounts. Prime Day is normally in July, but was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Traverse City, packaging distributor “eFulfillment service” says the new Prime Day is now among their busiest ever – and it gets the holiday season started early. That also means starting the holiday hiring season.

eFulfillment service Human Resources Manager Merry Hawley says, “We have about 120 team members right now, and we’re anticipating adding about 30% to that. So we’re hiring about 37 people to work from now through the Christmas season.” Hawley says they are hiring full-time, flex-time, part-time, and also college students.

Hawley says order volume is up by 40%. “We’ve seen an increase in order volume, we’ve been busier than we’ve ever been due to COVID.”

And Hawley suggests you order gifts especially early this year, to make sure they arrive on time.