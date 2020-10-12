What to Expect from Week of Judge Barrett Confirmation Hearings

Judge Barrett is expected to face four days of questions on Capitol Hill.

We wanted to take a look at just what will happen during that questioning and why these hearings are getting so much attention.

With a confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court extremely likely, constitutional law professor Devin Schindler says Democratic senators will likely spend the next few days attacking the nomination process while Republicans work to defend the record of Judge Barrett.

“The votes are there, we know she’s going to be confirmed, so the next three or four days is all about political theater, all about reelection campaigns, the presidential campaign about making the points where the points need to be made in terms of the possible implications of Justice Barrett,” said Schindler.

But the hearings are also receiving added attention with high profile cases looming for the high court.

“So that’s the real issue, not whether she’s an originalist or non-originalist, but rather whether she’s going to be an activist justice looking at old precedent, actively turning it over, looking at what the Congress has done and giving it very little deference, or whether she’s going to be more non-activist, accept where we’re at, accept the old precedent,” explained Schindler.

And as far as the political impact of pushing a nomination through this quickly, Schindler says we’ll have to wait and see.

“These proceedings, starting with a fellow by the name of Robert Bork a number of years ago, through Justice Thomas and who can forget Justice Kavanaugh’s hearings have become highly politicized. There was a time where the focus was really more on whether the judge, liberal, conservative, originalist, non-originalists was qualified for the position,” said Schindler.