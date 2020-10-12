Wexford Co. Road Commission Tractor Destroyed After It Catches on Fire

A Wexford County Road Commission tractor is destroyed after it caught fire early Monday morning.

In a video that was sent to us, you can see flames pour out of the cab of the tractor.

The road commission manager says the tractor was working on 32 Road in Selma Township around 10 a.m. when it caught fire.

He says the operator noticed the flames and used a fire extinguisher to put them out but the fire rekindled.

No one was hurt but the tractor was destroyed.