VP Pence, Eric Trump to Make Campaign Stops in Michigan

As President Donald Trump’s campaign picks back up, he is starting to renew his focus on Michigan.

Tuesday his son, Eric Trump, will be downstate in New Hudson.

Following the rally, Eric Lloyd will have a 1-on-1 interview with him.

Then on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence returns to Michigan with a campaign stop in Grand Rapids at 12:30.

We will be live streaming both rallies on Facebook and 9&10 Plus.